SPD seeks help finding missing man last seen Oct. 19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking for help finding a man missing for more than three weeks who suffers from mental illness.

According to SPD, the family of 21-year-old Antonio Wells Jr. reported him as a missing person on November 7. They say he was last seen on October 19 in the area of 1800 Murphy Street wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and black leather shoes. Wells has scars on his left and right forearms and suffers from mental illness.

Anyone who has seen or may have information on the whereabouts of Antonio Wells Jr. is asked to call SPD Detective J. Gaddy at 318-673-7020 or the 318-673-7300.