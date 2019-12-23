Police search for missing Shreveport man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public to help them find a man who went missing last week.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 19-year-old Christopher Hendricks was reported missing Friday, Dec. 20. He was last seen near the 2000 block of Centenary.

Police say Hendrick’s family is deeply concerned about his whereabouts. Hendricks stands about 5’4 and weighs 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on Hendrick’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 option 3.

