SPD seeks help finding missing woman; reportedly requires daily medication

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public to help them find a woman that has been missing since early June.

According to SPD, 35-year-old Deerica Tasby was last seen leaving her home on Wednesday, June 10. Tasby is known to be around the downtown shelters and she requires daily medication.

Police are describing Tasby as standing 5’6 tall, weighs 120 pounds, has brown eyes, and black hair. Tasby also has a tattoo on her neck that says “James.” She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, orange shorts, and house shoes.

If anyone has seen Tasby or knows where she is, please contact Detective Karam (318) 673-7300 or (318) 673-7020.

