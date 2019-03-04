Local News

SPD seeks help finding suspects in Victoria's Secret heist

SHREVEPORT, La. - On November 26, 2018, Shreveport Police patrol officers were dispatched to Victoria’s Secret in the 1100 block St. Vincent Avenue on reports of a theft.

Upon arrival, officers learned that two black female suspects had been videoed taking a several items of clothing from the business. Investigators are asking the public’s help to identify these alleged thieves.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identities and arrests of the persons responsible for this crime. Please contact them at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.

