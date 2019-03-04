SPD seeks help finding suspects in Victoria's Secret heist

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Surveillance photo courtesy Shreveport Police Department

SHREVEPORT, La. - On November 26, 2018, Shreveport Police patrol officers were dispatched to Victoria’s Secret in the 1100 block St. Vincent Avenue on reports of a theft.

Upon arrival, officers learned that two black female suspects had been videoed taking a several items of clothing from the business. Investigators are asking the public’s help to identify these alleged thieves.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identities and arrests of the persons responsible for this crime. Please contact them at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.

