SPD seeks help finding suspects

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) On April 25, 2019 Shreveport Police patrol officers were dispatched to Bath and Body Works in the 1100 block St. Vincent Avenue on reports of a theft.

Upon arrival, officers learned that two black female suspects had been videoed taking a several items from the business. Investigators are asking the public’s help to identify these alleged thieves.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identities and arrests of the persons responsible for this crime. Please contact them at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.

