SPD seeks help finding teen missing since Monday

Shreveport Police are seeking help finding a 15-year-old who has been missing since Monday.

Lauren Martin was last seen around the 6800 block of Jefferson Page Road on August 5th.

Martin stands 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 131 pounds and was last seen wearing blue atheletc shorts, a pink Aeropostale jacket and black New Orleans’ Saints slippers. She has black crochet braids tied into two pony tales.

Any one who has seen Martin, has any information or knows where she might be is asked to call the Shreveport Police at (318) 673-7300.

