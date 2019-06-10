SPD seeks help finding woman who stole car at knife point Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHREVEPORT, La.(KTAL/KMSS) Shreveport Police detectives are asking the public's help to identify a suspect that is responsible for a carjacking that occurred in the parking lot of Walmart Supercenter in the 1100 block of Shreveport Barksdale Boulevard earlier today.

Police say a woman was loading groceries into her car when another woman accosted her with a knife and took her car.

The victim contacted police who immediately responded to the scene, but the suspect was long gone.

Investigators were able to secure store video footage of the suspect from the business and provided photos extracted from the video to release to the public in hopes of getting this individual identified.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person responsible for this crime. Please contact them at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.

