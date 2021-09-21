SPD seeks help from public finding runaway teen brothers

MISSING/RUNAWAYS: According to SPD, brothers Charles Corona, Jr.,12, and Keith Dotson, 13, left their home in the 3800 block of Joplin on Wednesday, Sept. 15. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking for help from the public in finding two teenaged boys missing since last week.

According to SPD, brothers Charles Corona, Jr., 12, and Keith Dotson, 13, left their home in the 3800 block of Joplin on Wednesday, Sept. 15. Police say the boys are believed to have run away.

Charles Corona, Jr. is described as being about 5’9″ tall, weighing about 130 lbs. Keith Dotson is 6’0″ tall and weighs about 140.

Anyone with information on the teens’ wherabouts is asked to SPD at 318-673-7300.