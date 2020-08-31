SPD seeks help identifying suspect in Home Depot theft

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking for the public to help them identify a man that stole from Home Depot.

SPD says on June 28 officers responded to the Home Depot in the 6900 block of Pines Road on reports of theft.

When officers arrived they found out that a black male entered the business and left without paying for his things.

The crime was caught on surveillance and photos of the suspect have been released to help get the individual identified.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person responsible for this crime. Please contact them at 318-673-7373 or via app at P3tips.

Please provide CAD # 20-137616 with your tip.

