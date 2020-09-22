SPD seeks help locating missing woman

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Source: Shreveport Police Department Facebook

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking for help from the public to find a missing woman.

Acorrding to SPD, Jennifer Dunman was reported as a missing person on Monday.

She was last seen on Sunday, at 300 Arthur Avenue wearing a black shirt, black pants, and black shoes and driving a 2005 Black Toyota Sequoia, LA specialized RN tag #nf125”.

Anyone with information on where Dunman is should contact police immediately at 318-673-7300 #3 or 318-673-7020.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HURRICANE LAURA: CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Red Cross Donate Button
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss