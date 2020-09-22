SPD seeks help locating missing woman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking for help from the public to find a missing woman.

Acorrding to SPD, Jennifer Dunman was reported as a missing person on Monday.

She was last seen on Sunday, at 300 Arthur Avenue wearing a black shirt, black pants, and black shoes and driving a 2005 Black Toyota Sequoia, LA specialized RN tag #nf125”.

Anyone with information on where Dunman is should contact police immediately at 318-673-7300 #3 or 318-673-7020.

