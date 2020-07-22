SPD seeks public’s help finding 15-year-old runaway girl

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police are asking the public to help them find a 15-year-old girl who reportedly ran away from home last week.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, family members reported to them that 15-year-old Camecea Harris ran away from home on Wednesday, July 15.

She was last seen at 600 Argyle Street wearing blue jeans and a black shirt. SPD says Harris may also use the last name of Ellis.

Anyone that knows where Harris is or has information about where she is, please contact Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 #3, or 318-673-7020.

