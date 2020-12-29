SPD seeks public’s help finding missing 14-year-old girl

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking for the public to help them find a missing 14-year-old girl.

Police say Ty’Leah Taylor was last seen on Dec. 18 in the 2800 block of Milton Street.

Ty’leah is described to be 4’9″ tall and weighs around 105 LBS. If located or if anyone knows where she may be contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 option #3.