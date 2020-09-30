SPD seeks public’s help in finding 15-year-old boy, reportedly ran away from home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives with the Shreveport Police Department are asking the public to help them find a 15-year-old boy who reportedly ran away from home last week.

According to SPD, 15-year-old Carlos Daniels was reported to police as a runaway by his mother Alexis Mitchell on Thursday, September 24. Daniels was last seen at 2700 Amherst and his last clothing description was unknown.

Daniels is described by police as weighing 123 pounds and standing 5’8. If anyone has seen Daniels or knows where he is, please contact Shreveport police at 318-673-7020.

