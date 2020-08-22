SPD seeks public’s help in finding 15-year-old girl, missing since Aug. 8

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police are asking the public to help them find a teenage girl who reportedly ran away from home earlier this month.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, family members reported 15-year-old Makinzie Claiborne as a runaway on August 8. Claiborne was last seen near the 600 block of Melrose Street.

Claiborne is described by police as standing 5’4 and weighs about 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt and pants.

SPD says Makinzie’s family is deeply concerned about her whereabouts and if anyone has any information or knows where she is, please contact Det. S. Roquemore (318-673-7020).

