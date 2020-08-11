SPD seeks public’s help in finding 15-year-old girl, reportedly ran away from home on Aug. 3

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police are asking the public to help them find a missing 15-year-old girl who reportedly ran away from home on Monday, August 3.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, family members of 15-year-old Beauti Caldwell reported to the police that she ran away. Caldwell was last seen in the 3300 block of Downing Court wearing a blue shirt, blue pants, silver, and white slippers, and carrying a backpack.

Caldwell is described by police as standing 5’3 tall and weighs about 180 pounds. SPD says she is known to visit the Cedar Grove neighborhood area.

If anyone has seen Caldwell or knows where she is, please contact police immediately at 318-673-7300 #3.

