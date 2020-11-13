SPD seeks public’s help in finding 15-year-old girl, reportedly ran away in September

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police are asking the public to help them find a teenage girl who reportedly ran away from home in September.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 15-year-old Sha’Kayla Crumpton was reported as a runaway by her family on Sept. 19. Crumpton was last seen around the 4900 block of Gloria Drive.

Family members were unable to provide a last known clothing description. Crumpton is described by police as standing 5’7 tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

Please contact the police if you have any information on Sha’Kayla Crumpton’s whereabouts.

