SPD seeks public’s help in finding 16-year-old teen, reportedly ran away Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police are asking the public to help them find a teenage boy who reportedly ran away from home Wednesday.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 16-year-old James Tedder was last seen in the 1000 block of Highland Avenue.

Tedder was wearing dark grey pants, a dark purple sweatshirt and white shoes. SPD says James’ family is deeply concerned about his whereabouts, due to his severe mental illness.

If anyone has any information or the location of James Tedder, please contact Shreveport Police Youth Services Division (318-673-7020).