SPD seeks public’s help in finding 16-year-old teen, reportedly ran away Wednesday

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police are asking the public to help them find a teenage boy who reportedly ran away from home Wednesday.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 16-year-old James Tedder was last seen in the 1000 block of Highland Avenue.

Tedder was wearing dark grey pants, a dark purple sweatshirt and white shoes. SPD says James’ family is deeply concerned about his whereabouts, due to his severe mental illness.

If anyone has any information or the location of James Tedder, please contact Shreveport Police Youth Services Division (318-673-7020).

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Local Election Headquarters

More Your Local Election HQ
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss