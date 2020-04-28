SPD seeks public’s help in finding 64-year-old veteran

(Photo: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public to help them find a missing veteran who reportedly has a mental illness condition.

According to SPD, 64-year-old Robert Boyd was reported missing on April 24. He was last seen around the 400 block of Jordan Street. Police say Boyd requires daily medication and he is known to be around the Highland neighborhood.

Robert is described by police as standing 6’4” tall, weighs 180 pounds, has black and gray hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone that has seen Boyd or knows where he is, is urged to contact Detective Karam at (318) 673-7300 Option #3.

