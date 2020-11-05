SPD seeks public’s help in finding 81-year-old Shreveport man, reportedly has dementia

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are asking the public to help them find an 81-year-old Shreveport man who went missing Wednesday.

Williams Vines, 81, was reported as a missing person by his family members on Wednesday, Nov. 4, according to the Shreveport Police Department. Williams was last seen in the 9800 block of South Chase Circle.

Mr. Vines is described by police as standing 5’9 tall and weighs 155 pounds. Vines suffers from dementia, and he drives an orange 2002 Chevrolet Silverado with a Louisiana License plate of W113111.

If anyone has information related to William Vines’s location or knows where he is, please call police immediately at 318-673-7300 #3, 318-673-7020, or the local agency.

