SPD seeks public’s help in finding missing 79-year-old woman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public to help them find a 79-year-old woman who reportedly walked away from her home Wednesday afternoon.

(Photo: Shreveport Police Department)

According to Cpl. Marcus Hines, 79-year-old Saundra Knowles left her home in the 400 block of Gladstone Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. Police say Knowles is a reported dementia patient.

Saundra Knowles was last seen wearing a blue and gray shirt with horizontal stripes and blue pants. SPD describes her as standing 5’1 and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of Saundra Knowles is asked to call Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300.

