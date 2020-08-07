SPD seeks public’s help in finding missing senior woman, reportedly has Alzheimer’s

UPDATE: SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police say Jennie Beck was found safe behind the Fairmont Apartments. She reportedly fell but was not seriously injured. She will be taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport for evaluation.

ORIGINAL STORY: SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are asking the public to help them find an elderly woman who fled from her daughter’s car on foot Thursday night in downtown Shreveport.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, Jennie Beck ran from her daughter’s car around 8:00 p.m. at Crockett Street and Common Street. Beck’s daughter was taking her to a hospital for evaluation due to dementia-related problems. SPD says Beck suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and the woman believes she is in California.

Jennie Beck (Photo: Shreveport Police Department)

Beck is described by police as standing 5’6, weighs 145 pounds, has brown eyes, and short, thin, gray hair. She was wearing a white short-sleeved striped shirt, light blue capri pants, and sandals.

Investigators and officers are actively combing the area. If anyone has seen Beck or knows where she is, please contact SPD immediately at 318-673-7300 option #3.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.