SPD seeks public’s help in finding Shreveport man, reportedly went missing Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives with the Shreveport Police Department are asking the public to help them find a man who went missing from his home Tuesday night.

According to SPD, 26-year-old Joshua Roshell was reported missing by his family Wednesday. He was last seen leaving his home Tuesday around 9:00 p.m. in the 2800 block of Jonathan Lane.

Police say Roshell was driving a white Chevy Malibu when he went missing. He is described by officers as standing 5’7, weighs 175 pounds, has brown eyes, black hair, and has tattoos on both arms.

If anyone has seen Roshell or knows where he is, please contact Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 #3, or 318-673-7020.

