SPD seeks public’s help in finding Shreveport woman, missing since Sept. 11

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are asking the public to help them find a Shreveport woman who has been missing for nearly two months.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 40-year-old Lydia Flores was last seen at the 1600 block of Kings Highway on September 11.

Flores was last seen wearing black leggings, a black shirt, and silver shoes. She is described by police as being 5’4″ tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

If anyone has seen Flores or knows where she is, please contact the Shreveport Police Department, 318-673-7300 #3, or 318-673-7020.

