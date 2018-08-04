SPD seeks suspect in battering two women

Shreveport Police are searching for a man believed responsible for battering two women in a domestic fueled incident in early July.

A warrant for the arrest of Willie Hinton, 29, was issued after an investigation into an incident that included battery, death threats at the point of a handgun and vehicle theft.

Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to reports of a domestic battery in the 900 block of Bartlett Drive on July 3.

They contacted the female victim who advised that her child’s father 29-year-old Willie Hinton, of the 2600 block of Wakeville Drive in Bossier City, followed her to her residence and they argued.

Hinton allegedly became violent and punched the victim in her face and chest. When another woman tried to come to the victim’s aid, Hinton allegedly struck her in the face with his fist as well.

The victims told officers Hinton produced a handgun and made threats to kill them, then took the keys to the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene.

Investigators with the Shreveport police Department’s Domestic Violence Unit were assigned to conduct a follow up investigation into the matter.

They obtained a warrant for Hinton’s arrest charging him with one count each of Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault, Domestic Abuse Battery, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Simple battery, and Theft. No bond has been set.