SPD seeks to ID 2 individuals, allegedly stole cell phone from Walmart

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have released surveillance images in hopes of identifying two individuals who allegedly stole a cell phone from Walmart two weeks ago.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, it happened in the 1600 block of E. Bert Kouns Avenue on Dec. 16.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the suspects responsible for this crime.

Anyone with information is urged to contact SPD at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.

