SPD & SFD on scene of vehicle/bicycle accident

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) A bicyclist is fighting for his life today, after being hit by a vehicle in the Highland neighborhood this morning.

More than a dozen Shreveport police units and 10 Shreveport Fire emergency vehicles responded to  the intersection of Louisiana and Stoner Avenues at around 10:20 a.m. today.

The bicyclist was transported to Oschners LSU Health with life-threatening injuries. 

According to police, the vehicle was found in a nearby ditch. 

NBC6/FOX33 has a crew on the scene and will bring details as they become available.

