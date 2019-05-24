SPD: Suspect arrested in 3 recent shootings, one fatal

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A suspect accused in multiple shootings including one that killed a Shreveport man this week now sits behind bars.

Detectives arrested 42-year-old Louis Lopez Graves, around 3:30 Friday morning near the intersection of Thurgood Circle and Henry St. in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood.

Graves was wanted in connection with series of violent crimes including a drive-by shooting on May 22 in the 5300 block of Roberts Ave., the shooting death of 55- year-old Darriel Woods on May 23 in the 4100 block of Clover St. and a shooting in the 3600 block of Hollywood Ave. on May 24 that injured 53-year-old Terri Jackson.

Graves who was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport for observation, will be booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count each of Second Degree Murder, Attempted Second Degree Murder, assault by drive-by shooting and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

