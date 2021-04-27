SPD: SUV overturns after crash with motorcycle in Cedar Grove, 2 hospitalized

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police say two men were sent to the hospital following a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood Tuesday.
The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Linwood Avenue and Browning Street. When authorities showed up at the scene, they found a motorcycle and an overturned white SUV.
SPD says the driver of the motorcycle was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the SUV was also taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, but he is expected to survive from his injuries.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.
