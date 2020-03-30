SPD taking criminal action against violators of stay at home order

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond announced Monday that SPD will take criminal action against anyone violating Gov. John Bel Edwards’ emergency orders, which the governor said Monday he expected to extend through April 30.

During a news conference on Monday, Chief Ben Raymond said some businesses haven’t followed the governor’s orders. As a result, Raymond said the department is being forced to take criminal enforcement action.

Effective immediately, any business or gathering that’s been previously warned will be issued a misdemeanor summons. Violations of the emergency orders are punishable by jail time and a fine.

“Despite the implementation of these new measures I assure you the police department is not looking for work. Understand that if manpower is having to be used to enforce the stay at home order it reduces the number of officers that can effectively respond to other emergencies and more severe criminal acts.”



According to Raymond, this applies to non-essential businesses operating or individuals riding public transportation when it isn’t necessary.

If businesses continue operating after notification, SPD reserves the right to close the business.

