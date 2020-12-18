SPD to hold safety checkpoint tonight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Police will be working hard to keep the streets safe by cracking down on drunk drivers.

SPD’s safety checkpoint, which is part of the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, will begin at 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18 and run until 3 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19 at an undisclosed location.

Officers will be checking for impaired drivers, seatbelt violations, and any other violations that could potentially compromise the safety of those traveling on area roadways.

This checkpoint is part of a collaborative effort between multiple agencies including Shreveport Police, Louisiana State Police and Caddo Sheriff Office.

Funding for the checkpoint is provided by a grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.