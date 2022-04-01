SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A toddler was wounded Friday after finding a gun on the sofa and discharging the weapon, according to Shreveport police.

Officers were called to Willis Knighton Pierremont on Youree Drive just after noon Friday, where the child’s mother drove the child to the emergency room. Police say they were told that the toddler found the gun on the sofa at their family’s Towne Oaks South apartment and discharged it, shooting themselves in the leg.

Police say the toddler’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

SPD says the incident is still under investigation, but investigators so far have no reason to believe that it was not an accident.