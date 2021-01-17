SPD: Victim critical after being hit by pick-up truck; driver not charged

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a major crash involving a pedestrian that sent him to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

According to Shreveport police, just after 6 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 500 block of East Washington Street on reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been hit by a pick-up truck. The driver of the truck was identified as Raeline Bledsoe.

While the victim was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital with life-threatening injuries, Bledsoe was detained for questioning.

Crash investigators responded to the crash and conducted an investigation, which determined Bledsoe was driving westbound in the 500 block of East Washington, when her truck hit the pedestrian who was walking and pushing a bicycle westbound in the middle of the street.

Investigators determined that alcohol was not a factor in this accident and Bledsoe was not charged.

The victim remains hospitalized in critical condition.