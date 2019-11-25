SPD warns citizens about recent phone scams

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department has received complaints recently regarding local citizens receiving phone calls from a phone number associated with SPD.

According to Cpl. Marcus Hines, (318)-673-6900 is the number that has been reported as being misused.

“Most often, the caller claims that there are people demanding personal information, money or advising the caller that an active warrant will be issued if the citizen does not pay money over the phone to clear the debt/loan,” said Cpl. Hines.

“They will either represent themselves as if they are connected to a law enforcement agency or a collection agency. They will often badger the citizen and claim a sense of urgency in getting the debt paid or an arrest will occur.”

Police say law enforcement agencies will not call citizens over the phone to collect on debts/loans. Collection agencies do not have to ability to seek out criminal arrest warrants for unpaid debts/loans.

Most importantly, when a citizen receives a call over the phone requesting money for any reason, ask many questions and do not give out any personal information.

“You can always request the caller mail you the information so you may respond in writing. Most scammers will not be willing to provide detailed information. Know your outstanding debts.”

“Above all, if you did not initiate a phone call regarding money you owe, be suspicious.”

If anyone is concerned that a call may be a scam and would like more information, please call the Caddo Parish Financial Crimes Task Force at 318-681-0770.

