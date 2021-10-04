SPD: Woman dead, 2 children injured in crash on I-20

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A single-car accident killed a woman and sent two children to the hospital Sunday night in Shreveport.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Shreveport Police say that the vehicle was traveling south on I-20, near Pines Road, when it hit a guard rail, rolled, and landed back on its wheels.

The driver was killed in the accident. Her identity has not been released. Two children, who were passengers, were taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with non-life-threatening injuries.

SPD does not currently know what caused the crash.