Special dinner to reunite families in the juvenile justice system

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As families gather for Thanksgiving dinner this week an event on Tuesday night brings together families who may not be together for the holidays.

It was the 5th annual Family Preservation Court dinner. Parents got a chance to forget about their hard times and focus on being a family again.

It was a packed house inside the Caddo Parish Juvenile Justice Building as families gather to eat and enjoy one another for the dinner.

“This is my son, my husband, my daughter, grandparent, cousin, son, son and foster mom,” as one woman introduced us to her family.

It’s valuable time together because the Family Preservation Court is a program for adults with substance abuse problems and their children were put into the care of the Department of Family Services.

“It’s reuniting the families. It’s only temporary but they get that moment,” said Darrick Kinchen, Family Preservation Court coordinator.

Parents are apart of the 13 month long program.

“There’s a lot of things we do that help you maintain your life and keep you going in life,” said Kendrika Ross said.

The program offers parenting classes, rehab, and counseling.

“You meet a lot of, as you can see, a lot of people. A lot of best friends in here. It’s a life changing experience for me,” Gwendolyn Crowder said.

“They go through the program. They’re clean and sober and the kids get to come home to a healthier, stronger family,” Kinchen said.

The court cooks up the Thanksgiving feast and volunteers along with elected officials serve up the plates.

Juvenile Court Judge Ree Casey-Jones said the court’s goal is to bring families back together and the dinner is a way to maintain family bonds.

“It gives them an incentive to want to do better just for their children,” Casey-Jones said.

The court offers family programs throughout the year and they plan to bring families back for Christmas.