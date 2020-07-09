Special meeting addresses safety of DDA Parking Patrol employees

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Following an exclusive report on KTAL/KMSS, involving a racially charged incident with a Shreveport Downtown Development Authority employee action is being taken.



Recent cell phone video showed someone yelling racial slurs and pulling a gun on a DDA patrolman. A special meeting was called for the Board of Directors Wednesday afternoon.

Executive Director Liz Swaine says they’ve had procedures that have been used for years under the Shreve Park Patroller Policy on Public Encounters.

“It’s just not been in writing, so that’s what we’re doing now. We talked to the patrollers. We tell them they acknowledge. We talk to each other. We talk to police, but what we’re doing is just putting it in writing and then we’re adding the after action.”

Swaine says the DDA has been considering purchasing up to four body cameras.

“We have recognized that there is a need for more than a he said, she said out in the field, because one of the things that detectives need, police officers need in order to file charges in order to arrest someone and file charges is proof of an incident.”

She’s looking into going with the vendor selected by the Shreveport Police Department, which will save money on the equipment and storage costs.

“If we can go in with the city, we purchase our own body cameras we have some sort of deal with them where we’re pooling our storage. That could help us a lot.”

A board member asked Swaine if an investigation is ongoing on the situation surrounding DDA Parking Patrol employee Detric Bell. She advised them she hasn’t received any additional communication from police.

Swaine says DDA can not compel a police officer to make an arrest or can’t compel the District Attorney’s office to file charges. She went on to say about 90 percent of reports don’t lead to arrests or charges.

