Special meeting set for council to vote on Bossier City Attorney appointment

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City’s council president has called a special meeting Thursday to vote on Mayor Tommy Chandler’s pick for City Attorney, one day after a contentious meeting in which the council put off the vote for as many as 30 days.

Bossier Parish District Court Judge Charles Jacobs, who plans to step down from the bench to take the City Attorney job if confirmed, was one of two key appointments delayed by the council during Tuesday’s meeting.

Council President Don Williams says council members were concerned about advice Jacobs gave to Chandler late last week about the removal of Police Chief Shane McWilliams and his temporary replacement and that they wanted to make sure no civil service rules had been violated in the process.”

“I guess basically, we were just making sure things were done correctly, he wasn’t acting in capacity as City Attorney because he wasn’t the City Attorney. If it was done correctly or incorrectly, could we get sued possibly? It’s nothing against Charles, that was the sort of concern, I guess, make sure they were done correctly. Like I said, he couldn’t act as a City Attorney because he wasn’t one, he was advising Tommy, evidently.”

Williams says he called the special meeting, set for 2 p.m. Thursday, after meeting with Jacobs to address those concerns.

The council is also expected to vote on the re-hiring of Assistant City Attorney appointee Richard Ray. A vote on Chandler’s appointee for CAO, Shane Cheatham, was also delayed Tuesday. Williams says a vote on that appointment is expected in two weeks.