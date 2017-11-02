Special Report: Black history and the Caddo Confederate Monument

When the Caddo Confederate Monument was unveiled in 1906, Louisiana’s racial demographic was “52.8 whites 47.1 negroes” according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Those numbers were even more diverse in Caddo Parish.

“Between 1900 and 1910 in Caddo Parish the percentage black population was never below 62 percent and it was as high as 68.7 percent,” said Ret. Attorney John Ratcliff with the North Louisiana Civil Rights Coalition.

Ratcliff has worked several civil rights cases throughout his career.

He says those numbers mattered when it came to decisions by local lawmakers.

Only men could vote at that time and the Census shows Louisiana’s eligible voters were about 57 percent white and 42 percent black.

Yet, “the number of blacks that were registered 15 people. Not percent…15 people,” Ratcliff explained.

In 1903, the Caddo Police Jury voted to fund $1,000 of the $10,000 price tag for the monument. They also agreed to allow the Shreveport #237 United Daughters of the Confederacy to place it on the land in front of the courthouse.

“It’s very unlikely you’d have an all white police jury,” said Ratcliff. “If you hadn’t had an all white police jury, it’s extremely unlikely that particular monument would have been put there. And, it may have been that no monument would have been put there.”

Local Civil Rights historian Rev. Dr. Asriel McLain is also with the North Louisiana Civil Rights Coalition.

He says its hard to know how African Americans may felt about the new monument honoring of Confederate soldiers.

“You have to understand…Caddo was known as ‘Bloody Caddo,'” said McLain. “A lot of blacks were actually murdered.”

Post reconstruction was a violent time for the entire parish, but it was especially harsh for blacks.

A 2015 Equal Justice Initiative study shows Caddo ranked number two in the south for lynching blacks between 1877 and 1950.

“We were lynched. We were systematically denied the right to vote using terror, using tests, using poll taxes to suppress the black vote,” said McLain.

Now, more than a century later, the fate of the monument is uncertain.

Some want it to stay for the sake of history and possibly to bolster more conversations about the past.

“Good and bad. History doesn’t have an axe to grind. It’s just history,” said Dr. Gary Joiner, LSUS professor and Civil War historian.

Others are hoping for modernization.

“I think anybody who’s died should be remembered,” said Ratcliff. “But, the monument is doing several things at one time. And part of what it’s doing is celebrating something that was intrinsically and horribly unfair.”

Through it all, another message continues: the hope for unity.

“We’ve got to coalesce. Not only black folks. We’ve got to coalesce together. Black and white will have to coalesce to make this town what it can be,” said McLain.

The Caddo Commission has voted to remove the monument, but the Shreveport #237 United Daughters of the Confederacy filed a lawsuit to stop it from being moved.



The motion hearing is set for December 11, 2017 at 10 a.m.

Sketches courtesy of the Equal Justice Initiative.