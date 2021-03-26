Special visitor drops by Bellaire Elementary

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A group of Bossier third graders was excited after a special visitor stopped by their classroom.

On Friday Bossier City Mayor-Elect Tommy Chandler paid a visit to Meredith Starks’ class at Bellaire Elementary.

Bossier City Mayor-Elect Tommy Chandler pays a visit to Bellaire Elementary

Starks had been discussing the election with her students and they had a lot of questions about what exactly the mayor does.

The third graders had written letters to the newly elected mayor, but rather than simply pick them up, Chandler paid a visit to to answer their questions in person.

The children asked Chandler why he ran for mayor and what changes he plans to implement.

As for his favorite book and animal, Chandler answered, “the Bible” and his “four Chihuahuas.”

Chandler also handed out American flags and posed for pictures with Starks and her students.