SporTran adds routes to help with social distancing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — SporTran will soon be adding more routes to assist with social distancing practices during the coronavirus pandemic.

Later this month SporTran will be adding more buses to its routes which will equal more elbow room for passengers.

According to Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins’ Facebook page these new changes will take effect Monday, June 22.

SporTran will return to our Amended Regular Service. Routes are being added to encourage riders to practice safe social distancing.

Revised routes and timetables are now available at sportran.org, allowing riders to familiarize themselves with the changes before June 22.

For up-to-date information on route schedules, timetables and COVID-19 response visit SPORTRAN.ORG.

