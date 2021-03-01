SporTran announces first woman Director of Maintenance

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – SporTran Transit Management has announced the first woman Director of Maintenance.

According to SporTran, Mersefaine Brooks started her career in public transit in 2000 as a junior apprentice with the Metropolitan Area Rapid Transit Authority, the public transit system serving Atlanta, Georgia.

“Public transportation is a vital part of any community, and I am proud to be contributing here in Shreveport-Bossier City. It’s thrilling to be advancing women in the field, and my vast experience in Atlanta is a great fit for SporTran’s maintenance needs. The staff has been so welcoming, and SporTran leadership has allowed me the freedom to engage my crews in new directions and explore best practices,” Director Brooks said in a statement on Monday.

When Mersefaine accepted the position in Shreveport, she was MARTA’s Bus Maintenance Supervisor.

Her job duties at SporTran include overseeing the maintenance of SporTran’s fleet of 70 vehicles, working with other departments to ensure continuity of transit service, coordinating the efforts of her maintenance and facilities staffs, and new technology training and implementation.