SporTran closes for deep cleaning

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — SporTran transit system will temporarily close for a deep cleaning of its facilities and vehicles to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

SporTran will shut down Sunday, May 17 while the entire fleet is thoroughly disinfected using cleaning supplies and methods in accordance with CDC guidelines.

SporTran will be closed this Sunday to deep clean all facilities and vehicles. Thank your for your understanding!#Sportran #CityOfShreveport #Community #StopTheSpread #LoveShreveport pic.twitter.com/9enkyUvIYs — Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins (@ShreveportMayor) May 15, 2020

Beginning Monday, May 18, SporTran will also increase their current Enhanced Alternative Schedule to include additional services in accordance with Phase 1 of Governor John Bel Edwards’ plan to reopen the State of Louisiana.

SporTran will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as needed. The transit system is exploring the return to full service by mid-June.

General information and current routes and timetables may be found at sportran.org.

