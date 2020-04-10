SporTran closing Sunday to disinfect buses and all facilities
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The SporTran transit system announced Friday that they will be closed Sunday, April 12, as part of their ongoing mitigation efforts against the spread of COVID-19.
According to SporTran, the entire SporTran fleet and all facilities will be thoroughly disinfected using cleaning supplies and methods in accordance with CDC guidelines.
SporTran says Sunday’s cleaning is an added measure; SporTran buses and facilities are sanitized multiple times each day and deep cleaned every night.
