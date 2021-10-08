SporTran offers new options for riders in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A public meeting was held Thursday evening to present the new public transit innovations.

SporTran of Shreveport is offering new options for riders. There’s a proposal for Zero Fare Ridership in 2022 through a federal grant.

Eleven new bus shelters will be going up in the city. The On-Demand Stop is available to connect people in rural areas.

“Anybody can do on-demand. Just call up our 221 ride number, they will put you in touch with somebody. You do have to book your rides in advance. Right now, we have three trial zones that we’re rolling out. We will implement more zones in the future,” said Leslie Peck, SporTran Marketing and Communications Director.

She said bus systems across the country lost ridership because of Covid-19 so these programs look to bring people back in a safe way.