SporTran offers public transportation for residents in rural areas with new OnDemand service

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – SportTran has launched a transportation alternative to serve the more rural areas surrounding Shreveport and Bossier City.

For the past few years, SporTran has been working with both Caddo and Bossier parish to come up with a plan to serve citizens in rural areas surrounding Shreveport and Bossier City. They came up with the introduction of SporTran-OnDemand.

The services are similar to an Uber ride but at a more affordable price. One trip could cost the same price as a bus ride, with an average fare of $1.25.

“Our main focus at SporTran is to meet the needs of the community and our community expands beyond the city limits. So we want to be able to assist people that live in more rural areas that don’t currently live on the bus line,” said SporTran Marketing and Communications Director Leslie Peck.

“How OnDemand works is its fleet of Dodge Chargers and Chevy Malibus and we have set up OnDemand stops and what people can do is, they can call ahead and what we usually ask for is two weeks,” Peck explains. “If you know that kinda time ahead, you can usually call the day ahead of time and get something booked. Call and let us know what time they need to be there. The sedan will meet them at one of our OnDemand stops and once they’re in the sedan it takes the place of riding the bus.”

Peck said the services are in a trial period at the moment but the higher the demand the more on-demand sites could be installed throughout Caddo and Bossier Parish. She also shared more stops are expected in the fall.

Call 318-221-RIDE to schedule your next ride.