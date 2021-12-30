SporTran reduces maximum capacity of passengers due to COVID-19 surge

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – SporTran is reducing capacity and implementing social distancing measures on city buses as omicron drives a new surge in COVID-19 cases.

Large buses will now be full at 17 passengers and small busses will be full at 10 passengers.

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in Northwest Louisiana doubled over the number reported on Tuesday. Of the 1,327 new cases reported in NWLA Wednesday, more than half (660) are in Caddo Parish. Bossier Parish reported another 252 new COVID-19 cases.

Masks and social distancing remain required in all SporTran buses and terminals.