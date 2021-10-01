SporTran reopens Murphy St. terminal following road construction project

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — SporTran will reopen its Murphy St. terminal next week after the completion of a road construction project.

According to SporTran officials, on Monday, Oct. 4 the city and Amtrak bus operations will be moved back to the Intermodal Terminal building at 1237 Murphy St. in Shreveport after recent construction was completed on Gary and Winston Streets.

During August and September operations were relocated to the SporTran Intermodal Parking Lot on the corner of Murphy and Texas Streets as work was underway.

Public parking for the Intermodal Terminal and City Courts, which was relocated across Texas St. during construction, will resume normal function Monday as well.