SporTran returns to regular service, continues nightly deep cleaning

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Starting next week SporTran will return to its revised regular service and schedules.

Effective Monday, June 22 there will be added buses and routes that will allow riders to practice social distancing while using public transit.

Since quarantine began, SporTran transportation and administrative staff have adhered to the following preventative measures from the CDC:

Regular hand washing

Regular hand sanitizer use

Social distancing

Telework when possible

Staying home when ill

Drivers and staff are also equipped with PPE such as face masks and gloves, and the organization’s intensified bus and facility cleaning efforts continue.

In addition to its nightly deep cleaning, SporTran disinfects buses and paratransit vehicles every 35 minutes with an HOCL-based product on high touch areas, including all railings, seats, the operator area, and fareboxes.

Everyone will be asked to wear face masks/coverings and practice social distancing in all SporTran vehicles and facilities.

Revised route schedules and timetables are posted to www.sportran.org.

