SporTran to continue revised route schedules

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — SporTran will continue its revised route schedules after Gov. John Bel Edwards extended the state’s Stay at Home Order.
The transit system announced Tuesday that it will operate its alternative route schedules through May 15.
The customer service window at the Intermodal Terminal will reopen on Friday, May 1 and fares will be reinstated on Monday, May 4.
For up-to-date information visit sportran.org.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.