Chad M. Garland Tax Services
The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Closures & Cancellations

Unsung Heroes

CDC Info

COVID-19 Global Tracker

SporTran to continue revised route schedules

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — SporTran will continue its revised route schedules after Gov. John Bel Edwards extended the state’s Stay at Home Order.

The transit system announced Tuesday that it will operate its alternative route schedules through May 15.

The customer service window at the Intermodal Terminal will reopen on Friday, May 1 and fares will be reinstated on Monday, May 4.

For up-to-date information visit sportran.org.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Coronavirus 411

More coronavirus 411
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss