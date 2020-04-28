SporTran to continue revised route schedules

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — SporTran will continue its revised route schedules after Gov. John Bel Edwards extended the state’s Stay at Home Order.

The transit system announced Tuesday that it will operate its alternative route schedules through May 15.

The State of Louisiana Stay at Home Order has been extended until May 15, 2020. SporTran will continue to operate our revised route schedules until that time.#Sportran #Community #LoveShreveport #StopTheSpread pic.twitter.com/Zfy2ZsadcF — SporTran Transit (@SporTranBus) April 28, 2020

The customer service window at the Intermodal Terminal will reopen on Friday, May 1 and fares will be reinstated on Monday, May 4.

For up-to-date information visit sportran.org.

