SporTran to increase services, add more routes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — SporTran will soon begin adding routes to the current Enhanced Alternative Schedule as more people start riding the bus.

As part of Phase 2 of Governor John Bel Edwards’ plan to reopen the State of Louisiana, SporTran will increase route availability over the next several weeks to meet the needs of the community.

Effective Monday, June 22, SporTran will return to their amended regular service.

Revised schedules will be posted to www.sportran.org no later than Wednesday, June 10.

